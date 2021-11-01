Caribean Boy is one of 22 horses entered in the Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree.

Caribean Boy leads the 22 entries for this Saturday’s Betway Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree Racecourse, where the same connections won the Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase with Fusil Raffles at Wetherby last weekend.

Fusil Raffles, trained by Nicky Henderson, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Soude, and ridden by Daryl Jacob, won the Grade Two feature in West Yorkshire, benefiting from the collapse of Shan Blue.

They could now travel to Merseyside this weekend in the 2m4f feature event at Aintree, which will be contested over the Randox Grand National obstacles.

At 11st12lb, Caribbean Boy leads the weights and the betting, with William Hill, BetVictor, and Betfred offering the best odds at 6-1.

After finishing second to Livelaughlove in the Randox Topham Chase at the Grand National Festival in April, the seven-year-old will return to the renowned Aintree hurdles.

He had previously won at Haydock Park in 2019, but prior to his most recent trip to Aintree, he could only finish sixth in the Paddy Power Plate at the Cheltenham Festival.

Jonjo O’Neill’s Midlands Grand National winner Time To Get Up is also entered for the Grand Sefton.

The eight-year-old hasn’t raced since winning at Uttoxeter in March, and is a best-priced 10-1 chance to win again at Aintree.

Following his victory at Market Rasen last month, Alan King’s Senior Citizen, who is an 8-1 chance with William Hill, might line up at Aintree.

Hogan’s Height, Jamie Snowden’s 2019 Grand Sefton winner who placed 12th behind Minella Times in the Grand National, could get another shot at the big hurdles, which he clearly adores.

He’s entered again as a 10-year-old, and most bookmakers give him a 12-1 chance.

Mister Whitaker, a new recruit for Merseyside-born Grand National winner Donald McCain; Paul Nicholls’ Cat Tiger, a best-priced 10-1 with William Hill; Gary Moore’s A Toi Phil, who finished 12th in the 2019 Grand National and is a best-priced 12-1; and Emma Lavelle’s Manofthemountain, who finished second at Chepstow on his return last month, are among the other entries.

