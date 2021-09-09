Cargo Ship Blocks Suez Canal for a Short Time, Less Than 6 Months After Being Stranded

On Thursday, a cargo ship temporarily blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal, less than six months after the mammoth Panama-flagged Ever Given became stranded in the canal.

The Coral Crystal ran aground in a double-lane portion of the canal, stopping one lane of traffic, according to the Suez Canal Authority. To keep traffic moving, officials shifted other vessels in the convoy to the other lane.

The Coral Crystal, which was carrying 43,000 tons of cargo, was refloated with the help of the canal’s tugboats after becoming trapped just south of the Egyptian city of El Qantara, according to The Independent. The Coral Crystal resumed its journey, according to the canal.

“It was a small traffic issue that was remedied in less than an hour,” a canal official told The National newspaper.

The Ever Given became aground in a single-lane stretch of the canal in March, remaining trapped for six days until being rescued by a flotilla of tugboats.

Because there was no alternative way to redirect vessels through the obstacle while the Ever Given was trapped, traffic via the canal was halted. According to The Independent, many ships were forced to make the long journey south around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

Every day, the canal transports two convoys: one heading north to the Mediterranean and the other heading south to the Red Sea.

The incident with the Coral Crystal was reported by Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal, as a “very brief grounding” that was resolved in a “professional manner.”

According to Geoge Safwat, a canal spokeswoman, 61 vessels transited the Suez Canal on Thursday, carrying a total of 3.2 million tons of cargo. Since traffic was redirected to the opposite lane of the waterway, he said, “traffic (at the canal) was not badly impacted in any way.”

The cause of the vessel’s aground has not been revealed.

The ship, which has a length of about 225 meters (738 feet) and a breadth of more than 32 meters, was built in 2012. (104 feet). According to Traffic Marine, a vessel tracking company, it was en route to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

The Ever Given, on the other hand, was the subject of a roadblock earlier this year.