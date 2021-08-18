Cardinal Raymond Burke, a vaccine skeptic, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in critical condition.

The Associated Press reported that Catholic Cardinal Bishop Raymond Burke, a vaccination skeptic, is hospitalized in bad condition with COVID-19, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine he created.

Burke announced on Twitter on August 10 that he had contracted the illness, and his team confirmed on Saturday that he was in the hospital and on a ventilator. His condition has been unknown since then, as his staff has not offered any formal updates.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops forwarded questions to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Wisconsin, which Burke created. Burke is in serious but stable condition at an unidentified location, according to a statement released by the shrine on Tuesday. He has been sedated and is still on a ventilator.

Burke has been outspoken in his opposition to COVID-19 vaccinations, claiming that governments are manipulating people by instilling fear of the pandemic. He said in May 2020 that some people seek to use vaccines to implant microchips in people. He has also stated that Jesus Christ is the most effective weapon in the fight against the illness.

Burke has received sacraments from priests in the area, according to the statement, and various relics have been placed in his chamber. The statement was short on details.

Burke’s family, shrine workers, or Burke’s apartment in Rome should not be contacted about his illness, according to the statement, because such conversations can become a “burden.” According to the statement, only the shrine will provide updates, and only if Burke’s condition changes drastically.

“We understand, in humility, that we do not need to know every detail of the Cardinal’s treatment,” the statement read. “While the Cardinal’s family understands that he “belongs” to the Church, they also beg that we respect his privacy. His Eminence’s hospitalization and, for the time being, isolation due to the COVID virus may be extended as his body fights the infection and regains vigor. The sedative aids his own calm and relaxation for the time being.”

Burke, who is 73 years old, has a degree in canon law. Before becoming archbishop of St. Louis, he served as bishop in the Diocese of La Crosse. In 2008, he left St. Louis to lead the Vatican’s supreme court, becoming the first American to do so.

