Cardi B and Lizzo have announced a partnership.

Cardi B will be featured on Lizzo’s upcoming song Rumours, she has announced.

The Grammy-nominated singer shared the news on Instagram by video phoning a dozing Cardi B.

“Can you guess who’s watching Rumors with me?” Lizzo took to social media to express herself.

Cardi B appeared to be taken aback by the FaceTime conversation, as she grumbled, “Why you call me so early?” The time is nine o’clock in the morning.”

Fans had hypothesized that Harry Styles will appear in the upcoming film Rumours, which will be released on Friday.

It will be Lizzo’s first collaboration with Cardi B, who is 28 years old.

Lizzo’s first single since 2019 is Rumours.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the one-year anniversary of WAP, her X-rated blockbuster song, last week.