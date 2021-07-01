Car wash raid exposes “disgusting exploitation,” leaving drivers “devastated.”

Following a police raid at a car wash in south Liverpool, two persons were protected from alleged modern slavery.

For the raid at Splash Car Valeting car wash in Picton Road, Wavertree, officers were accompanied by a team from the Gangmasters and Labour Authority.

Two people were detained on suspicion of forced labor and immigration violations.

They discovered two persons working at the facility who they suspected were modern-day slaves.

These two victims have now been protected from such exploitation, according to a tweet from the Merseyside Police South Liverpool squad.

The raid, as well as what it purports to have revealed, has shocked and angered the Wavertree community.

“How utterly horrible for something so disgusting to be happening on our main street,” said Paul Kenyon, a former Liverpool councillor who lives in the vicinity.

“Thank goodness, these people are no longer in danger. Anyone who has used this (car wash) before, like myself, would be devastated.”

Cllr Abdul Qadir, the council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and a Picton ward councillor, welcomed the officers’ efforts.

“It’s nice to see you’re cracking down on people being exploited in our city,” he remarked. To deconstruct these networks, we must all work together. #EndModernDaySlavery.”

Slavery in the modern era refers to the systematic exploitation of others for personal or commercial gain.