Car parking fees at a popular destination have sparked outrage.

Customers of the National Trust are outraged that one of their car parks is now charging per passenger.

People have expressed their displeasure after one of the Trust’s most popular walking locations changed its parking fee from a per-car to a per-person fee.

Those who intend to wander through the grounds of Dunham Massey and Lyme Park in Cheshire must pay parking based on the number of occupants in their vehicle.

The improvements were implemented after the destinations reopened following the covid closure, according to Cheshire Live.

Members of the Trust can now park for free; non-members, including minors, will have to pay.

This would boost the cost of a car from £7 to £24 for a household of two adults and two non-member children. Parking would shift from being free to costing £16 for a similar household with one adult member.

Customers do, however, get an added bonus: access to the house and grounds is now included in the parking fees, albeit this is not an option for those who want to walk their dogs.

Others have claimed that the residences and gardens are unappealing to younger children who come primarily to use the previously free parks and play spaces.

Customers have gone to TripAdvisor to vent their frustrations.

Ian C, a reviewer, paid a visit to Dunham Massey earlier this summer. “The National Trust at Dunham Massey has now altered their parking policy from free parking for members and their passengers to members only, with non-members paying £8 each, even if they are in the same car,” he stated.

“As a result, a member and two non-member travellers will be charged £16. This is simply to gain access to the grounds, whether or not you intend to see the home. “Membership is now officially canceled.”

“Partly my fault for not investigating the rates before arriving, but I feel the need to warn others in case they, too, get here on impulse,” said reviewer AnnLou15.

“I arrived on a Monday morning and immediately entered the car park wait; there were no signs stating prices until you were two.”

