Car insurance fraud known as “ghost broking” is being warned against.

According to police statistics, scammers selling fraudulent auto insurance are more likely to target young guys.

Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber crime department, received 351 reports of “ghost broking” from January to August 2021.

The most common age group to report being a victim is those between the ages of 17 and 29. Students who are short on cash are frequently targeted.

While the number of reports for this form of fraud has reduced by nearly a quarter (23%) from the same period last year, young individuals continue to make the most reports, with more than a third (34%) of reports coming from people aged 17 to 29.

Men submitted more than half (61%) of the reports during this time period.

Men made up 62 percent of the reports made by 17 to 29-year-olds.

Young people should be aware of ghost brokers, according to the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) of the City of London Police.

So far this year, victims of ghost brokers have lost a total of £786,700, with the average victim losing roughly £2,250.

Fraudsters may typically advertise lower insurance premiums on social media or through word of mouth.

They act as brokers for well-known insurance firms, claiming to be able to provide legal auto insurance at a much lower cost.

Insurance documents, on the other hand, may be fabricated or details misrepresented to artificially lower the price.

A real policy may be purchased, but it may be cancelled shortly thereafter.

When victims try to make a claim or are stopped by the police, they realize their policy isn’t legitimate.

“Many students rely on their automobiles to go to and from university or around where they study, and so may have recently began or renewed their insurance following the summer break,” said Detective Chief Inspector Edelle Michaels, head of the City of London Police’s IFED.

“Ghost brokers prey on students because of the high cost of insurance premiums and the fact that money is often tight for them. It is therefore critical to double-check that you have signed up for a real insurance policy.

“While a low-priced policy may entice you, a fraudulent policy will cost you more in the long run in the form of a fine, points on your license, and the seizure of your vehicle.”

