Capitol Rioter Rejects US Government Charges and Requests Asylum in Belarus

One of the alleged participants in the Capitol disturbances on January 6 has applied for refuge in Belarus.

Evan Neumann told Belarus 1 that he was at the United States Capitol during the uprising. He, on the other hand, denies all charges, including assaulting police officers and obstructing justice.

“I don’t believe I’ve committed any kind of criminal,” he said in an interview with the channel, despite the fact that his original English was dubbed over in Russian. “One of the charges was particularly vexing: it claimed that I had struck a police officer. There isn’t any basis for it.” Neumann fled the United States for Italy after the incident, claiming to be on a business vacation. After that, he went to Switzerland, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine before crossing Belarus illegally in August. Despite not having an extradition treaty with the United States, he requested refuge after being apprehended by border authorities.

He told the channel, “It’s horrific.” “It’s political persecution,” says the narrator. According to US prosecutors, he was spotted insulting police and saying an officer, “I’m willing to die, are you?” near the front of a police roadblock during the January 6 protests. Neumann was also seen on bodycam footage pushing a barricade at officers. He then allegedly attacked two cops and hit them with a piece of fencing, according to court documents. Neumann was then charged with a federal criminal complaint in the United States.

He is one of more than 650 persons charged in connection with the attack on January 6. The embassy of the United States in Belarus has declined to comment. The US Department of Justice, on the other hand, stated that it does not comment “on the presence or non-existence of requests for apprehension to other countries.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Neumann’s request might exacerbate ties between the tumultuous former Soviet republic and the United States.

On Sunday, the channel showed portions from the interview, promising to air the complete length on Wednesday.

According to court filings, Neumann wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat and stood in front of a police roadblock while a swarm of pro-Trump rioters tried to push past authorities.

Investigators were able to identify Neumann after speaking with someone who claimed to be a family member. This is a condensed version of the information.