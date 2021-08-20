Capitol Police Officer Exonerated in Ashli Babbitt Murder, dubbed “Execution” by Gosar.

According to a department letter acquired by NBC News, the Capitol Police Officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during her attempt to break into the Speaker’s Lobby on the day of the January 6 insurgency at the U.S. Capitol was exonerated following an internal investigation.

The Office of Personal Responsibility of the Capitol Police declared in a statement that “no further action will be taken in this situation.” Following a Justice Department inquiry, it was determined that the officer was acting in self-defense and thus did not break federal law.

According to a Justice Department statement from April, “officials investigated video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the location of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy.” “Officials found that there is insufficient evidence to establish a criminal prosecution based on that investigation.”

Members of the far right have termed this an unjustified killing and chastised the officers involved, despite the fact that just months before they had expressed their support for law enforcement in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder protests. One of the lawmakers who took this view was Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar.

Despite labeling Kyle Rittenhouse’s killings of two Black Lives Matter protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, “100% justified self-defense,” Gosar regarded this case of gun violence differently, calling it “an execution” and blaming the cop who shot Babbitt of “lying in wait.”

President Joe Biden and Gosar have yet to respond publicly on the exoneration.