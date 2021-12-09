Capitol Police are looking into how a Congressional staffer with a gun managed to get past security.

On Thursday, a House of Representatives staffer was detained after being discovered strolling into a parliamentary building with a gun in his luggage.

Before entering the Longworth House Office Building, Jeffrey Allsbrooks stated he forgot the rifle was in his luggage. After passing through security, authorities “saw an image of a firearm in a backpack on the X-ray screen,” according to Capitol police, leading to his arrest four minutes later. Allsbrooks is accused of illegally possessing a firearm.

The Capitol police are investigating how Allsbrooks was allowed to enter the premises while carrying a gun in his luggage. Officers stated they were “looking into what happened before, during, and after those four minutes,” though they did not specify the scope of their inquiry. The brawl on January 6th was just one of numerous incidents that have afflicted the United States Capitol this year. Several officers were hurt in the event, and one of them, Brian Sicknick, died the next day after having two strokes. In the weeks and months following the incident, four more officers committed suicide.

On April 2, another officer was killed when a car slammed through a barricade outside the Capitol. One cop was hurt, but he recovered. A guy claimed to have explosives in his parked truck outside the Library of Congress in August, prompting evacuations in the area. In September, a man was apprehended outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters with multiple knives.

The Washington Newsday inquired about arraignment information with the D.C. Superior Courts.

During Thursday’s incident, Capitol police issued a temporary lockdown, instructing other personnel in the building to remain inside their offices, lock doors and windows, and find a place to hide or seek shelter if they were in a public space. After around nine minutes, the lockdown was lifted.

It’s unclear whether Allsbrooks has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

The arrest comes as Capitol police are investigating a record amount of threats against politicians, thousands more than a few years ago. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger projected that officials will respond to close to 9,000 people in a September interview with the Associated Press. This is a condensed version of the information.