‘Can’t wait’ to greet and snuggle guests again,’ says adorable ‘ambassadog’ for five-star hotel.

As Australia’s lockdown restrictions ease, a resident canine employee at a five-star hotel is eager to meet guests once more.

Mr Walker, a six-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, made headlines in July 2017 when he became the Park Hyatt Melbourne’s first-ever ‘Canine Ambassadog’ and permanent resident.

Unfortunately, his customary responsibilities — welcoming guests, relaxing in a custom-made bed in the lobby, and raising awareness for Guide Dogs Victoria – were put on pause when governments around the world enforced lockdowns and travel restrictions owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

He is, nevertheless, eager to come back to work as soon as possible.

“Lockdowns have been difficult for Mr Walker, with the drop in the number of guests to greet, less cuddles and photos taken, and fewer meetings to attend,” a Park Hyatt spokeswoman informed TeamDogs.

“Since his responsibilities have been lessened, he has showed signs of ennui.”

Thankfully, Leigh Shepheard, the resident hotel manager with whom he stays, and others have supported the cute former guide dog during the lockdowns.

“He’s been getting a lot of fan letters from school students and keeping fit on his regular walks,” the spokeswoman said.

“With daily walks in the magnificent gardens around the hotel, our hotel manager has been able to establish a constant schedule for Mr Walker.”

“Mr Walker continues to visit the site and spend time with some of the employees.”

However, the hotel staff stated that he ‘can’t wait to welcome back visitors’ once Melbourne’s limitations are lifted, as well as resume his daily activities, which include ‘walking around the gorgeous Treasury Gardens and Fitzroy Gardens’ and ‘attending highly important client meetings.’

All ‘Local Government Areas’ in metropolitan Melbourne are currently on lockdown, with inhabitants only able to leave their homes for very particular reasons and wearing face masks both inside and out.

A curfew has also been imposed, with residents being compelled to stay at home between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The blonde boy’s typical working hours are Monday through Friday, 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

He can also be spotted lounging in his custom-made Tasmanian Oak bed in the lobby.

