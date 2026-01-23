‘Cannibal’ Father’s Crime Casts Dark Shadow on Daughter’s Life

At just nine years old, Jamie Lee Arrow’s world was shattered when she learned of a horrific crime committed by her father. Isakin Drabbad, a man who had once been part of her life, murdered his girlfriend, Helle Christensen, in a gruesome act of violence before decapitating and cannibalizing her. Jamie, who had grown close to Helle, became an unwilling witness to the aftermath of a brutal and publicized crime that would forever alter the course of her life.

The Crime Unfolds

Drabbad, who had separated from Jamie’s mother early in her childhood, had formed a volatile relationship with Christensen, who had taken on a maternal role for Jamie. Their troubled relationship was marked by frequent violence, but nothing could prepare Jamie for the chilling warning Christensen gave her before her death. “Enjoy your meal… this is the last time I’ll ever cook for you, because Isakin is going to kill me,” Helle ominously told Jamie before the tragedy unfolded in November 2010.

That night, Drabbad, a self-proclaimed Satanist, killed Christensen by slitting her throat and then beheading her. He consumed parts of her body, cooking them with cannabis leaves and reportedly intending to eat her head. The brutal crime shocked Sweden and the world, leaving an indelible mark on Jamie, who would never be able to escape her father’s horrific legacy.

As the trial against Drabbad gained media attention, Jamie’s life was upended. Despite her mother’s best efforts to shield her from the details of the crime, Jamie was soon exposed to the grisly truth. “My life as I knew it didn’t exist anymore,” she recalled, as her family became the subject of public scrutiny. She was barred from school and public life for a period, with her mother trying to protect her from the relentless media coverage that soon plastered her father’s face across the country.

The Aftermath: A Daughter’s Struggle

After Drabbad’s conviction, he continued to court media attention, even while incarcerated at the Karsudden Regional Hospital. He created a blog, made disturbing public statements, and continued to disturb those around him. His disconnection from humanity, which he attributed to his admiration for the Vikings and Spartans, was evident in his online posts. In a particularly chilling video, Drabbad declared, “I see myself as anti-human. There’s nothing about humans that I like.”

In an unsettling gesture, Drabbad sent Jamie a handcrafted voodoo doll from prison, claiming it would protect her from bullying at school, where she had become known as “the cannibal’s daughter.” Jamie described the torment she faced as a result of her father’s notoriety, remembering, “In school, I was bullied because of my dad.”

Jamie, who was just 14 when she dropped out of school, spiraled into a destructive path, turning to drugs and rebellion as a form of escape. Her father’s continued influence over her life through prison visits and manipulative behavior only deepened her emotional turmoil. She became lost in the shadows of her father’s crimes, her own sense of identity buried beneath the horror of what he had done.

Eventually, Jamie severed all ties with her father. The final blow came in the form of a disturbing text message from Drabbad, threatening her and her family if she ever contacted him again. The message, though painful, gave Jamie a sense of closure. “It gave me the closure I needed. It was like I needed that to understand how sick it all is,” she said, as she came to terms with the reality of her father’s twisted actions.

Today, Jamie’s focus is on her own children, determined to ensure they never experience the darkness that consumed her childhood. “I never want them to be introduced to any kind of darkness,” she says, as she continues to rebuild her life in the shadow of her father’s monstrous actions.