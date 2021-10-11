Canned Beef is being recalled because of a high risk of lead contamination.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture reported on October 8 that seven distinct types of Crider Foods canned beef products had been recalled due to lead contamination concerns.

According to an FSIS press release, an estimated 525,717 pounds of the 12-ounce canned items were recalled because they “may be contaminated with hazardous amounts of lead.” According to the FSIS, the suspected lead sources came from a spice mix included in the product that came from another food supplier.

As of October 8, no illnesses have been documented in connection with the lead contamination concerns, but food safety inspectors said it’s likely that cans subject to the recall are still sitting in people’s homes, waiting to be used.

“Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them,” according to the FSIS. “These items should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.” All of the recalled canned beef items include gravy and have the establishment number “EST. 31812” on the label. The cans were supplied to markets across the country between October 2020 and March 2021, according to the FSIS.

Hargis House Roast Beef and Gravy, Clover Valley Fully Cooked Roast Beef with Gravy, Kroger Roast Beef with Gravy, Hostess Roast Beef with Gravy, Laura Lynn Roast Beef with Gravy, Armour Roast Beef with Gravy, and Harvest Creek Roast Beef with Gravy are among the 12-ounce cans affected by the recall. The “best by” dates on the cans affected by the recall are October 22, 2022, or March 15, 2023.

According to the FSIS, concerns about suspected lead contamination arose during a planned surveillance halt. According to the federal agency, “in-plant verification procedures done by Crider Foods in collaboration with FSIS discovered that a spice mix used from an outside source contained hazardous amounts of lead.”

Crider Foods encourages anyone with questions regarding the recalled items to contact them.

Chicken, ham, pork, turkey, beef, and other meat products are canned by the Stillmore, Georgia-based company, which uses cans ranging in size from 3 to 96 ounces. On its website, the company claims to be the global leader in canned chicken products, as well as a. This is a condensed version of the information.