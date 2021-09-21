Candle aficionados will be interested in Yankee Candle’s impending Black Friday offers.

Many of us, especially those of us who enjoy home scent, are familiar with the term Yankee Candle.

Every month, Yankee Candle chooses a few fragrances of the month (this month it’s the delectable Sweet Frosting), but with Black Friday approaching, customers can expect even better deals.

Last year’s offer included 30 percent off wax melts, 30 percent off accessories, and 20 percent off customized candles, and is expected to run through November.

:

Not only that, but a number of gift bundles were also slashed, with the remaining stock on Cyber Monday falling in price.

Not only that, but a number of gift bundles were also slashed, with the remaining stock on Cyber Monday falling in price.

With Student Beans, Yankee Candle already offers a 12.5 percent discount to all students.

If you don’t want to wait for the Black Friday specials, there are still a few deals to be had, with a number of medium jars being offered for less than £15 here.

The popular candles have been featured in Boots’ Christmas Mix and Match deal, which means you can get three candles for the price of two.

This includes the £24.99 large jar candles, which feature my personal favorite scent, Vanilla Cupcake (if any of my friends or family are reading this, there is no such thing as too many Vanilla Cupcake candles, and I am always glad to get them).]

If you’re shopping for Christmas gifts, the Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set from Boots might be worth a look.

It regularly costs £52, but with the current promotion, you can purchase three sets for just £104.

A medium jar candle (in the aroma Holiday Hearth), two tiny jar candles (in Tree Farm Festival and All is Bright), and three votive candles are included in each package (Red Apple Wreath, Christmas Magic, Christmas Cookie).

It also comes with a box of 12 tea lights (Snow in Love), giving you about 300 hours of burn duration.

It’s available for purchase here.