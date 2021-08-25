Candidates for the recall election debate once more, but where are Newsom, Elder, and Jenner?

Both California Governor Gavin Newsom and his top Republican opponent in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election are set to boycott a debate scheduled for Wednesday evening in Sacramento.

Newsom is battling to keep his job until the end of his term, but he could be forced out sooner if more than half of California voters vote to recall him in a special election on September 14th. The Democratic governor hasn’t shown up for any of the recall debates so far, and isn’t expected to show up for the debate hosted by KCRA-TV and The San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday.

Instead of debates with his Republican opponents, Newsom’s team informed Politico earlier this summer that the governor will be “driving our economic recovery and solving our state’s most pressing concerns” such as homelessness, educational inequality, and aging infrastructure.

When contacted by This website last month after the first recall debate was announced, a representative for Newsom’s team reiterated those remarks.

There are less than three weeks until voters decide whether or not to re-elect Newsom. If he is recalled, the candidate who receives the most votes will take his place.

On the recall ballot are 46 candidates, 24 of whom are Republicans and nine of them are Democrats. In recent voter polls, conservative radio personality Larry Elder has emerged as the top Republican candidate, polling several points ahead of the rest of his party.

Elder, like Newsom, has stayed out from the recall debates. Elder’s campaign communications director, Ying Ma, told This website that Elder is solely interested in challenging Newsom.

Last week, Ma told This website, “This is an election about recalling Gavin Newsom, not a circular firing squad among the successor candidates.” “Larry is always up for a debate with Newsom.”

Caitlyn Jenner, a reality television star, is also expected to be absent from Wednesday’s debate. Jenner polled between 2 and 7% among potential voters in summer surveys, putting her many points behind Elder.

According to KCRA, Newsom, Elder, and Jenner were all invited to join in the Wednesday debate but rejected.

Jenner’s campaign was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication. This is a condensed version of the information.