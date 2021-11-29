Candidate for Governor of New York, who wants to defund the police, also lives on a US Army base.

Jumaane Williams, a New York governor candidate who has advocated for police defunding, currently resides on a US Army post.

According to the New York Post, Williams and his family live on the United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, which is only accessible through security checks and a background check.

“When [Williams] and his family required a new home in 2019, they chose a publicly-available property in Fort Hamilton not because of its location on a post, but because it offered the best unit for his family’s price point and criteria,” according to a spokesman for the candidate.

Williams, who is presently the Public Advocate of New York City, declared his candidacy for governor earlier this month.

“You have to stop looking to other people and declare, ‘I’m going to do the best I can for the people of the state.'” “And for me, that right now means running for governor,” Williams stated when declaring his candidacy.

Williams has stated that he intends to block New York City’s budget in 2020 because it does not go far enough to defund the NYPD (NYPD).

“The public advocate must sign the tax forms that allow the city to collect the taxes, as stated in the charter.” In fact, the tax form was provided to me shortly after the budget passed, and I will not be signing it,” Williams said in a July 2020 interview with local TV station NY1.

“I kept saying, whether you say defund, divest, or reinvest, to me it meant the same thing: We can’t keep funding the police department solely and not fund other things that contribute so wholeheartedly to public safety,” Williams said in 2020, according to The New York Times, after discussing his plans to block the city’s budget.

Williams called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to slash money to the NYPD and instead use “the savings to build up communities” while speaking at a rally following the police killing of George Floyd.

“It appears that the solution to every problem in communities of color is to send cops.” “That has to stop right now,” Williams added.

“Defunding the cops became an issue,” Williams told Bloomberg in May. This is a condensed version of the information.