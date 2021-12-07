Candidate filings for all State Legislature and U.S. House races in North Carolina have been halted by a North Carolina court.

Candidate filings for all state legislative and U.S. House elections in North Carolina were suspended by a North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the order was issued so that judges may decide whether to restrict the use of district borders that the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters claims are illegal partisan gerrymanders.

According to the league, the maps authorized by the General Assembly are illegally structured to put Republicans in charge of the legislature by allowing them to win at least 10 of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats. The league’s lawyers, who requested the temporary halt, claimed that allowing candidates to file in “illegally drawn districts” would result in “unnecessary waste and annoyance.” “If the state board must toss out current candidacies and start again,” the lawyers said, “unnecessary aggravation may occur.”

According to the Associated Press, the league’s bid to halt the elections was dismissed by a panel of three anonymous trial judges on Friday.

The directive came with little notice to potential candidates, who were expected to be able to apply starting at midday. Candidates for the U.S. Senate, judicial seats, and city and county jobs were able to file on time at county election offices and Raleigh, according to the Associated Press.

“There were some congressional candidates who were taken off guard because some of them had certainly traveled across the state to get here today to be ready for filing,” Katie Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in an interview.

According to Patrick Gannon, a representative for the State Board of Elections, at least four U.S. House candidates, including Representative Alma Adams, were unable to file at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Candidate filing for the March 8 primary is expected to last until noon on December 17.

The ruling, issued by an anonymous three-judge panel of the intermediate-level appeals court, requires Republican legislative leaders and the state to respond to the league's arguments by midday Thursday. The league is requesting that candidate filing be halted for a period of time so that appeals courts can examine the real maps for possible unconstitutional gerrymandering.