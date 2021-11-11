Candace Owens was spotted at a UFC event that required vaccinations.

Candace Owens, a right-wing broadcaster, attended an event at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York, where attendees were needed to be COVID-19 vaccinated.

Referee Mike Beltran posted a photo of himself and Owens at UFC 268 (Ultimate Fighting Championship) on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption: “You never know who you’ll run into at events.” @realcandaceowens @chris meloni are two really down-to-earth folks.” Owens also highlighted the occasion in response to a praise from a verified Twitter user who claimed to have “made eye contact.” “Thank you,” Owens wrote in his November 7 response. And if you want to start an argument the next time, go ahead. “The UFC fans would have cheered if I had scored a TKO [technical knockout].” Owens, a conservative commentator, previously stated on Twitter on October 25 that she was unvaccinated.

