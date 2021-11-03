Candace Owens thinks that the Virginia election demonstrates that America is “tired of being awake.”

Right-wing extremist Candace Owens has claimed that Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia governor election was a victory over the Democrats’ “woke” tactics.

According to the Associated Press, Youngkin is expected to defeat former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in a race that Owens and many conservatives saw as a battleground for the so-called culture wars as well as a preview of the 2022 midterm elections.

Republicans are also expected to take control of the House of Delegates, according to The Hill.

Republican Del. Jason Miyares is on course to upset incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring, while Republican Winsome Sears made history by becoming the first woman and woman of color elected to the position of lieutenant governor.

In a tweet commemorating the first Republican to win a statewide race in the Commonwealth since 2009, Owens alluded to hot button issues.

“Democrats went woke against parents in Virginia—parents won,” she began her tweet, referencing to a popular campaign storyline on how schools dealt with race, gender, and mask demands.

In Virginia, Democrats went woke against parents, and the parents won.

MLB went all out against Atlanta, and Atlanta came out on top.

In New Jersey, Democrats went woke against the taxpayers, and things aren’t looking good.

America is sick of being awake.

November 3, 2021 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO)

“MLB went woke against Atlanta—Atlanta won,” she continued, referring to Major League Baseball’s decision to cancel the All-Star game in Atlanta in protest to Georgia’s voter integrity law.

“Democrats went woke against the taxpayers in New Jersey—and it isn’t looking good,” she continued, referring to another governor’s race that Republicans could win.

Owens, who has previously been chastised for her right-wing remarks and accused of peddling false and deceptive claims about the COVID-19 vaccination, added, “America is tired with woke.”

Owens had previously stated that the debate about schools was the determining factor on the campaign trail in a tweet.

Owens tweeted, “This is due of parents.” “Going after children was a bit of a stretch. Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we can all agree that our children must be safeguarded.” Conservatives were outraged when McAuliffe declared in a discussion with Youngkin last month in Alexandria, “I don’t think. This is a condensed version of the information.