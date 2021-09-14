Candace Owens demands an investigation into Larry Elder’s vote rigging, saying, “The Fix is in.”

Candace Owens has sought a probe into alleged vote rigging in the California gubernatorial recall poll, stating she received emails from voters claiming they were denied the opportunity to vote.

“Last night, I had approximately 20 emails from folks telling me that they went to vote for Larry Elder only to find out that they had already voted,” Owens tweeted on Monday, following a video from a television broadcast claiming the confusion was caused by a since-resolved equipment issue.

“This needs to be looked at. The fix appears to be in,” remarked the conservative political expert.

Over the weekend, Owens uploaded a 47-second clip from a KLTA5 news program in which a handful of self-identified Republican California residents reported they encountered problems with their ballots for the September 14 election.

One voter in the San Fernando Valley told the outlet that she was “very furious” after being told that a computer showed she had previously voted when she had not.

Estelle Bender, 88, of West Hills, cast a provisional ballot but was suspicious that Republican voters were being denied the opportunity to vote.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-office, Recorder’s on the other hand, stated that there were issues with the settings on devices used to check in voters before to voting, but that the problem had been fixed.

“After fixing the issue, the equipment at the locations was changed, and voting continued,” a spokesman for the office told KLTA5, adding that provisional ballots were supplied as a “failsafe option” to ensure that all votes were counted.

On September 14, conservative talk show personality Larry Elder, 69, will join a list of candidates running against current Governor Gavin Newsom, following the successful collection of more than 1.7 million signatures in a drive to remove him from office.

After announcing his gubernatorial candidacy in July, Elder became the Republican front-runner in the recall candidate field.

Elder theorized and increasingly propagated unsubstantiated claims in the days leading up to the election. This is a condensed version of the information.