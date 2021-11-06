Candace Owens compares Hitler’s and Stalin’s youth programs to child vaccination efforts.

Candace Owens, a right-wing commentator, has called a push to increase kid vaccines against COVID “sinister” and drawn a far-fetched Nazi historical parallel.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that the advantages of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 outweigh the dangers.

Pfizer produced an advertisement this week that showed youngsters who had participated in clinical trials for the vaccine and referred to them as “super heroes” for assisting in the development of knowledge about the vaccine’s effects among the young.

Owen’s comment was sought by Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who was referring to New York City mayor Bill de Blasio’s offer of $100 incentives for children who receive their first vaccine injection at a city-run vaccination center or a public school site.

Owens, who has been chastised for spreading false information on COVID mitigation strategies, slammed the message of the campaign in particular, as well as the pressure to vaccinate children in general.

She told Fox News, “There’s something about this that feels like a child predator,” equating it to allowing a stranger to approach and give candy.

“That’s not a healthy incentive,” Owens said, “adults shouldn’t be coming to you and trying to pay you to do anything, especially when we’re talking about medical issues that are the parents’ to make.”

She stated that she believed there was an undercurrent to the young people’s jab push “”evil” and “sinister” are two words that come to mind.

She went on to remark that we can always go to history to see where these things originate from, and that it reminded her of when she was younger “Hitler’s youth programs were studied as well as Stalin’s youth programs. When it comes to schools and the government enforcing these brain-washing ideas.

“It’s because they’re trying to teach youngsters to do whatever the government wants without question,” she continued, before expanding her critique of the government to include “what children are learning in the classroom.”

“It’s time for parents to regain control of their children and see that the government is attempting to act as a parent, which is completely unacceptable.”

Owens went on to explain that the CDC has stated that the coronavirus “does not affect children,” and he attacked San Francisco’s decision to seek proof from children above the age of five. This is a condensed version of the information.