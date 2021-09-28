Candace Owens claims that health workers who are subjected to the ‘tyranny’ of New York’s vaccine mandate must resign.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in New York has been dubbed “tyranny” by Candace Owens, who suggests that people in the industry who want to resist the shot work in other parts of the country.

The conservative firebrand, who has resisted mandatory vaccination, made the remarks after the deadline for all state healthcare personnel to be vaccinated against the disease had passed.

According to CNN, almost 12% of employees at New York City’s 11 public hospitals, or around 5,000 out of 43,000, have yet to receive the vaccine.

Employees who have not been vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave, but will be able to return if they receive the vaccine.

However, the requirement (which was announced on Monday) may result in a scarcity of critical frontline employees fighting the pandemic.

Owens urged that they look for work elsewhere.

To all the healthcare professionals in New York who are standing up to the tyranny, many states are experiencing a childcare crisis as a result of the influx of people moving away from the coasts, as well as private health clinics looking for help. Take advantage of this opportunity to leave the dirty, corrupt city of New York.

September 27, 2021 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO)

“To all the healthcare workers in New York who are standing up to tyranny, there is a childcare crisis in many states due to the influx of individuals away from the coastlines, as well as private health clinics seeking assistance.”

She tweeted, “Take this opportunity to relocate out of dirty, corrupt NYC.”

In a follow-up post, Owens shared a video of New York Governor Kathy Hochul indicating that after the vaccine mandate went into effect overnight Monday, she would sign an executive order giving herself the right to deal with any worker shortage.

“Remember guys, only the unvaccinated are being hospitalized, but they have to fire all of the unvaccinated nurses and physicians to protect them from the…unvaccinated,” Owens tweeted alongside 12 clown emojis. “Isn’t tyranny entertaining?”

Hochul told reporters on Monday that in the event of a shortfall, she would use emergency powers to deploy medically trained National Guard officers and rehire qualified, retired health-care professionals.

The brand new. This is a condensed version of the information.