Candace Owens believes the CDC should be shut down.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should be shut down, according to conservative commentator Candace Owens, because the agency is examining gun violence for the first time in more than two decades.

Owens took to Twitter on Wednesday to publish a tweet regarding the CDC’s plans based on an NPR investigation.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called gun violence a “severe public health hazard” and said it was “pedal to the metal time” on the issue.

“The CDC has to be shut down,” Owens tweeted. It can’t be said any other way.”

Because the gun industry persuaded members of Congress to eliminate funding for the organization in 1997, it has been unable to conduct research into gun violence for years.

Former President Donald Trump approved a funding bill in 2018 that would allow the CDC to continue gun violence studies. In 2020 and 2021, Congress set up $25 million for this purpose, which will be shared between the CDC and the National Institutes of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are currently sponsoring studies to minimize gun-related injuries, deaths, suicides, and criminality.

According to the CDC’s website, $8 million has been allocated to 18 gun-related studies. The CDC is also awarding up to $225,000 to ten state health departments to “provide near-real-time surveillance data on emergency visits for nonfatal firearm injuries.”

“Timely state- and local-level statistics on emergency department visits for nonfatal gunshot injuries are currently limited,” according to the website. The collecting of near-real-time data on emergency department visits for nonfatal gunshot injuries by purpose (deliberate self-directed, unintentional, and assault-related) might help state and local governments identify and respond to developing public health problems.”

On Wednesday, Walensky told CNN that “something has to be done” about gun violence. “ It’s time to put the pedal to the metal.

“The scope of the problem is far more than we’re even hearing about,” she explained, “and when your heart breaks every day when you turn on the news, you’re only hearing the tip of the iceberg.”

The CDC must be decommissioned. There are no other words for it. https://t.co/ywPhySLf5Z

On September 29, Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) tweeted: This is a condensed version of the information.