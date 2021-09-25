Canadians have been released from China after the US reached an agreement with Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou.

Two Canadians who were jailed in China on spying accusations have been released and flown out of the country just hours after a top executive of Huawei Technologies, a Chinese communications giant, agreed to settle criminal charges against her in a deal with the US.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, both Canadians, were detained in China in December 2018, shortly after Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the company’s founder’s daughter, was detained in Canada in response to a US extradition request. China’s actions have been dubbed “hostage politics” by many countries.

In exchange for Meng accepting responsibility for misrepresenting her company’s business connections in Iran, the US Justice Department will dismiss fraud charges against her late next year.

On Friday, roughly an hour after Meng’s plane left Canada for China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference to announce Kovrig and Spavor’s release.

The deferred prosecution agreement with Meng ends a years-long legal and geopolitical squabble that encompassed not just the United States and China, but also Canada, where Meng has been since her arrest at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018.

The agreement was achieved as President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping sought to reduce public tensions — despite the fact that the world’s two most powerful economies are at differences on a range of issues including cybersecurity, climate change, human rights, and trade and tariffs.

Mr. Biden stated earlier this week in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly that he had no intention of beginning a “new Cold War,” while Mr. Xi reminded world leaders that international conflicts “ought to be handled via diplomacy and cooperation.”