Canadian diplomats who have been detained in China since 2018 are finally being released, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Two Canadian diplomats who had been held in China for over three years have boarded an aircraft back to Canada, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, dubbed “The Two Michaels” by the Canadian press, were arrested in Beijing in December 2018 on spying charges. Many saw the arrests as political payback for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest in Vancouver a week earlier, based on an extradition request from the United States, where she was wanted on fraud charges.

During a press conference on Friday night, Trudeau said, “About 12 minutes ago, the plane carrying Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor exited Chinese airspace and they’re on their way home.” “These two gentlemen have been through an unbelievable struggle. They have demonstrated courage, endurance, resilience, and grace throughout the last thousand days. And that inspires all of us.”

