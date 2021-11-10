Canada and the United Kingdom are among the countries pledging to phase out gas and diesel vehicles by 2040.

By 2040, some of the world’s most powerful countries have promised to stop selling gas and diesel-powered vehicles. The move has implications for the aviation industry, as the countries have agreed to reduce emissions from air travel. Chile, Denmark, India, Poland, Sweden, and Turkey are among the countries that have joined Canada and the United Kingdom. Some automakers, such as GM and Ford, have also signed on.

“This welcome move signals that a growing number of countries, automakers, and transportation providers are joining the global push for 100 percent zero-emissions electric vehicles,” said Jake Schmidt, senior strategic director for international climate at the non-profit Natural Resources Defense Council in New York.

However, not all environmental activists and non-profits are pleased with the pledge.

“Strong action is now needed to address global aviation emissions. This is not the case “Transport & Environment’s U.K. policy manager, Matt Finch, agreed. “We must not be distracted by this announcement from the fact that individual countries must go further and faster.” During COP26, the promise was signed and announced, but it was not presented as part of the official conference. These types of side conversations, according to campaigners, were regular practice during the convention.

“These types of announcements, when governments voluntarily say they’re going to do something,” Greenpeace Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said, “are not what we need in a climate emergency.” “In the past, they haven’t worked.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because several major emitters, like the United States and China, did not sign on, the impact of the measures is likely to be limited.

A group of countries announced on Wednesday that they will aim to sell solely zero-emission vehicles by 2040, and in major auto markets by 2035. While the agreement’s phrasing is ambiguous, it might essentially imply transitioning to all-electric fleets of cars, trucks, and buses—and abandoning popular halfway solutions like hybrid vehicles that are now in use.

Some firms, like as Volvo, have already committed to phasing out combustion engines much sooner.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Environment, the statement must be accompanied with legally binding targets.