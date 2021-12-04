‘Can you tell me where they are?’ – Everton’s Kevin Campbell sends a message to Marcel Brands.

Kevin Campbell, a former Everton hero, has spoken out against the present circumstances at his former club, including criticism of Marcel Brands.

The director of football was among the Blues board members present at Goodison Park on Wednesday for the club’s humiliating Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool.

After the full-time whistle, chants of “sack the board” could be heard, and Everton’s leadership faced a number of enraged supporters as they returned inside, one of whom confronted Brands.

On Friday, a number of fan groups banded together on social media to encourage others to join them in walking out of Monday’s home match against Arsenal in the 27th minute.

Campbell didn’t hold back when speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the situation at his former club.

He stated, ” “One thing we do know about football is that it has its ups and downs over the course of a season.

“Everton got off to a good start, coming back from a goal down against Southampton in their opening game to win comfortably.

“The first three games went well, and everything seemed to be going well.

“Then you begin to sustain a few injuries. Then there’s the fact that Everton aren’t nearly as good as they’d want to be after the first 11.

“Rondon came in looking for a little extra fitness, and the team’s chemistry was lacking.

“I start at the top and work my way down. The owner and the club have spent a lot of money, a lot of money. Marcel Brands has been in such situation.

“What is Brands’ remit, in terms of accountability? Where are the young players, who he’s supposed to have a history of cultivating and bringing in?” You’re telling me you spent £500 million on a great squad and you still don’t have one? You’ll need a successful team.

“I believe the fans have been incredibly patient, but their patience is wearing thin now as they watch their club go through a rough spell with no end in sight.”

Farhad Moshiri is likely to attend Everton’s match against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday evening.