‘Can you tell me what year we are in?’ – Liverpool fans respond to the transfer rumours surrounding Nabil Fekir.

Liverpool have been linked with a deal for Nabil Fekir.

No, we haven’t been transported to the year 2018.

Liverpool have been linked with Fekir once again, despite a failed bid for the Frenchman three years ago.

The 28-year-old, who joined Real Betis in 2019, was set to join Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

The agreement appeared to be nearing completion to everyone – personal details had been agreed upon, the shirt number had been chosen, and the signing announcement media was set to go.

However, as soon as the ties surfaced, the Reds abruptly terminated the trade, leaving supporters and Fekir perplexed.

The midfielder’s knee was cited as the reason for Liverpool’s decision not to complete the transfer.

Fekir reacted angrily after the sale fell through, claiming that “a lot of lies were told.”

After that incident, it was unlikely that the player and the organization would ever overcome their differences.

Fekir, though, is set to leave Real Betis in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Spanish site El Gol Digital, and the Reds are in pole position to reclaim his services.

The rumour has startled and perplexed fans, with many doubting the club’s reasoning if they did make a deal or becoming upset with the newest Fekir saga.

“Signing Fekir would be such an admission that there was never an issue with his knees,” one Reds fan said.

“I’d be ecstatic about a signing, but I don’t think it’ll happen.”

“I’m sorry, but I’m not up to it. Another supporter stated, “#FekirFriday killed me the other year.”

“Linked to Nabil Fekir… again.. longest transfer drama ever?” wrote another fan.

Another remarked, “Of all the rumors, this is by far the worst.”

Others, on the other hand, saw the humor in it, feeling as if they were experiencing a serious case of déjà vu.

One Red said, “Well, we already got him in the shirt.”

“What year are we in again?” joked another.

One supporter alleged, “FSG is saving money again by reusing the introduction video from last time.”

Another said, “It’s the summer of 2030, and Liverpool is connected with Nabil Fekir once more.”