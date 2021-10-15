‘Can you tell me what kind of story that is?’ – Jurgen Klopp speaks out over Michael Edwards’ future with Liverpool following a contract dispute.

Jurgen Klopp has stated that he is unconcerned about losing sporting director Michael Edwards next summer.

Edwards, who has been a vital part of Liverpool’s development under Klopp since becoming the club’s lone sporting director in November 2016, has been a key figure in the club’s success.

The former Tottenham analyst is credited with a slew of major moves that have helped the club transform from a top-four contender to a Premier League, Champions League, and Club World Cup winner in the last two years.

Edwards’ popularity among supporters originates in part from his quiet profile, although the sporting director made headlines at the end of August when it was revealed that his contract will expire in the summer of 2022.

Liverpool are said to be confident of keeping him beyond next year's 10-year anniversary at Anfield, although the ex-Portsmouth midfielder could yet go when his contract expires.

Klopp stated that he is unconcerned about the contract situation and that it would be resolved in due time.

“What kind of narrative is that now!” he exclaimed.

We’re talking about the sporting director’s contract, which is up for renewal next year?”

I don’t think I’ve ever had a different sporting director in my six years of working together.

“But I don’t know since it’s not my decision to do these things.

“You should talk to other people about it, but we don’t talk about contracts, right? So I’m not going to start with the sporting director right now.

“That’s pretty fascinating; I’ve never heard of a sporting director’s contract before.

“From my perspective, if it expires next year, which I didn’t know, I’ll worry about it next year rather than now.”

Klopp also stated he’d like to hear more from Premier League chief executive Richard Masters about the Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund’s recent ownership of Newcastle.

The governing board stated that it had received “legally-binding guarantees” that the PIF would not be used. “The summary has come to an end.”