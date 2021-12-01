Can you see Mount Everest from space in this photo taken by an astronaut from the International Space Station?

A NASA astronaut aboard the International Orbit Station (ISS) has finally snapped photographs of Mount Everest from space, after many attempts. Mark T. Vande Hei shared the photos on Twitter, challenging his followers to discover the world’s tallest mountain among them.

I was finally able to locate Mt. Everest from the @Space Station after numerous attempts. Is it possible to find it in these photos? pic.twitter.com/IBwejbN7tH — @Astro Sabot (Mark T. Vande Hei) 30 November 2021 Some of Vande Hei’s followers responded that they had seen Everest in the images captured by the astronaut from his vantage point over 1.3 million feet (248 miles) above our planet, with its peak reaching 29,035 feet above sea level.

Thanks to a little help from Google maps, Twitter user Steve Rice was able to find Everest in the photographs. Others couldn’t see the peak, which is part of the Himalayas, which cover 75 percent of Nepal, but commended Vande Hei on his magnificent photos.

While this is a personal triumph for Vande Hei, it isn’t the first time an astronaut on the International Space Station has managed to snap an image of Earth’s tallest mountain peak.

In March of that year, This is a condensed version of the information.