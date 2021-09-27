Can You Get Your COVID Booster Like Joe Biden?

The White House announced that President Joe Biden would get his COVID-19 booster dose on Monday afternoon.

At 1 p.m. ET, Biden will receive his third injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccination at the White House. The occasion will be broadcast live on camera, and he will make remarks before receiving the booster shot.

I’ll be receiving my COVID-19 booster shot, and I recommend that everyone who is eligible do so as well. pic.twitter.com/l6Gmo0G8OO

In January, prior of his inauguration, Biden received his first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine.

Biden’s vaccination follows CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s decision to recommend the shot for anyone aged 18 to 64 who are at risk of COVID due to their workplace or institutional environment, as well as older adults, long-term care facility residents, and those with underlying health issues.

“Because of that close call and all of the material we evaluated both at the FDA and at the CDC,” Walensky said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” “I felt it was reasonable for those patients to also be eligible for boosters.”

“So, who are those people?” she continued. Persons who live and work in high-risk environments, such as homeless shelters, group homes, and prisons, as well as people who deal with vulnerable communities, fall into this category. As a result, our health-care professionals, teachers, grocery-store staff, and public-transport employees.”

People aged 50 to 64 with underlying medical issues should have booster shots at least six months after their last Pfizer-BioNTech shot, according to the CDC. Based on their specific advantages and dangers, the agency also advised the booster for people aged 18 to 49 who have underlying health issues.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot a week early for persons 65 and older, as well as those at high risk of serious diseases and those who work in jobs that put them at risk of getting COVID-19.

Biden, who is 78 years old, meets the criteria for obtaining the booster shot.

According to Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, up to 20 million Americans had already reached the six-month threshold and were eligible for the booster dose.

“As many as 20 million Americans have already completed their six-month period. Brief News from Washington Newsday.