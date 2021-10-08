Can We Survive an Oil Price of $150?

The prospect of crude oil nearly tripling in price is enough to raise concerns about inflation escalating even further.

However, some JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts don’t believe there’s anything to be concerned about in such a scenario.

The economy and market, according to strategists led by Marko Kolanovic, can survive much higher oil prices.

According to Bloomberg News, “adjusting for variables like inflation and consumer purchasing power, oil may rise to $130 or $150 without causing any trouble, their model says.”

If oil prices rise, Americans who are in the midst of their second year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic may be less optimistic.

Higher oil prices put a strain on American households’ budgets, as they pay more at the pump and in the supermarket, where prices can reflect the higher cost of transporting goods from factories and farms to supermarkets.

On Wednesday, oil reached a high of $79.78 a barrel, the most since November 2014, before sliding to $77.43, a daily loss of $1.50, or 1.9 percent.

The cost of crude oil is roughly half that of gasoline. The average petrol price in the United States is around $3.20 per gallon. The average has risen by 97 cents from a year ago.