Can Prince Charles Apply What He’s Learned From Previous Royal Sex Scandals as Aide Returns to Firing Line?

As the mistakes of a previous controversy loom over him, Prince Charles confronts an uphill battle to safeguard his reputation from cash-for-honors claims.

Last weekend, Michael Fawcett resigned from Charles’ service for the third time, although temporarily, while The Prince’s Foundation investigates.

The investigation will look at claims that he offered to assist a Saudi millionaire who had given to Charles’ charity empire in obtaining a knighthood and British citizenship.

The allegations come six months after Charles, according to surveys, weathered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey appearance with his reputation mostly unscathed.

Unlike Meghan and Harry’s emotional revelations, this controversy is financial, technical, and dry to read, exhibiting all of the hallmarks of professional investigative journalism.

The problem, however, adds to the prince’s pressures just as Queen Elizabeth II prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year and the transition of the throne from mother to son approaches.

The allegations have been reported to the police, as has Fawcett, but investigators have yet to decide whether or not to investigate.

Although Charles’ office went on the record last week to deny his involvement, the road ahead may still be difficultâ€”not least since Fawcett has a long history with Charles.

The more well-known incident involves charges that he sold royal presents, which prompted an internal investigation in 2003.

Despite the fact that the investigation, led by Sir Michael Peat, found no evidence of financial misconduct, Fawcett resigned.

Another issue surfaced months later, in November 2003, with reports of a sexual incident in Charles’ household, which were vigorously denied at the time.

While there was never any proof that the charges were true, Charles and Fawcett were both chastised for their handling of the problem.

According to a source in The Guardian, Fawcett stoked the fires by pursuing a privacy injunction, which turned the matter into a free speech argument.

When a new court order allowed The Guardian to reveal that Fawcett had filed for the injunction, Charles’ office went on the record to dispute the allegations, adding fuel to the flames.

After a phone chat with private secretary Michael Peat, Charles decided to go public, according to a 2003 report in The Guardian.

“Hours later Peat went,” the newspaper article stated. This is a condensed version of the information.