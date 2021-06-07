Campers and outdoor furniture are in short supply for staycationers.

According to experts, stock levels of summer basics such as tents, picnic baskets, and garden toys are suffering as a result of supply chain concerns and pent-up demand.

Around 60% of UK-based suppliers have experienced import delays in the last month, with more than four out of five concerned that they may run out of stock and have difficulty obtaining more supplies.

With Portugal removed from the UK Government’s green list and no new countries added, the CEO of customs clearing app KlearNow says a perfect storm is brewing, with families being advised to avoid international vacations.

UK firms are already struggling to satisfy summer demand due to a mix of Covid-19 restrictions, the backlog from the Suez Canal blockade, rising worldwide demand for shipping containers, shipping congestion caused by India’s public health crisis, and a shortage of packaging materials.

UK importers are waiting for commodities that were supposed to arrive weeks ago but are still aboard container ships in completely different regions of the world, according to Sam Tyagi.

According to suppliers, Brexit paperwork delays and recent lockdowns are also playing a big influence.

“With such fierce competition for container space, some smaller enterprises are simply unable to obtain the items and materials they require.”

Smaller retailers are hurting the most, according to the CEO, and may miss out on the chance to reclaim much-needed sales lost during the pandemic.

Camping equipment has witnessed a surge in popularity as people plan staycations, but because much of it is built in China, there are still delays in the Suez Canal due to a backlog caused by a recent ship getting delayed there.

Garden furniture and toys are also imported from China and are subject to the same delays.

