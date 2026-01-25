Campaigners Warn Outrage Is Driving Social Media Law Changes

Campaigners pushing for stronger online safety laws have raised concerns that outrage, rather than reasoned policy-making, is shaping recent legal developments. Baroness Kidron, the founder of the 5Rights organization, argued that while laws like the Crime and Policing Bill are moving through Parliament, they have failed to meet the expectations of child safety advocates. “We’re winning the outrage, but not the argument,” she told the Press Association. Despite public outcry, she warned that the government’s quick fixes might not adequately address the root causes of online harm.

Urgency Over Data Preservation in Child Death Cases

One of the key issues raised by Baroness Kidron and other campaigners is the need for better preservation of social media data in cases involving child deaths. Lady Kidron, who also voted for a social media ban for under-16s in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, has called for amendments to strengthen the ability of authorities to preserve crucial data that could aid investigations. The Baroness argued that if platforms were treated like everyday products—such as toys or airbags—they would face greater accountability. “If they were a toy or a fridge, they would be recalled by now,” she noted, stressing that tech companies have operated under a “state of exceptionality” that prevents them from being held liable for harms caused on their platforms.

Lady Kidron’s comments follow the tragic death of 14-year-old Jools Sweeney, whose family believes he died while participating in a dangerous online challenge. His mother, Ellen Roome, has joined other bereaved parents in calling for stronger measures to preserve digital evidence immediately following a child’s death. Roome pointed out that vital data is often lost during the early stages of investigations, making it difficult for authorities to understand the full extent of online harm. “Until data is preserved automatically, we will continue to react to tragedy instead of preventing it,” she said.

Additionally, Ms. Roome has called for a statutory ban on mobile phones in schools, a sentiment echoed by other parents who argue that current consultations on the issue are taking too long. Conservative shadow education secretary Laura Trott also joined the calls for immediate action, saying, “We do not need more evidence, and we do not need to wait months or years when legislation is there for us to enact now.” She and other advocates argue that children are being harmed while political delays continue.

The UK government has acknowledged the complexity of the issue but remains committed to ensuring children develop a healthy relationship with mobile phones and social media. A government spokesperson said they are consulting with experts, parents, and young people to find the best approach to tackling these challenges. “Families who have suffered the devastating loss of a child must never feel that the system is working against them,” the spokesperson added, while assuring that new powers for coroners to require platforms to preserve data would be closely monitored.