Campaigners in Rimrose Valley have been accused of deceiving residents in the area.

Those opposed to plans to convert a park into a dual carriageway have been accused of “misleading” the public.

The park, which is located in South Sefton, has been popular with locals for centuries and provides much-needed green space.

Highways England, on the other hand, intends to construct a new road through Rimrose Valley.

Save Rimrose Valley has been fighting the plans for years, and this week Peel Ports, which owns the nearby Seaforth Docks, accused them of using “misplaced and misleading” information.

Peel’s chief executive Mark Whitworth stated in an open letter to the group, “The relief route idea is a project that has been studied, conceived, and taken forward by the National Highways agency.”

“This is not a Peel Ports project, and it never has been.

“In fact, extensive analyses have shown that between 85 and 90 percent of the traffic assessed for this project has nothing to do with port operations.”

The letter goes on to say Peel Ports makes a “very strong economic contribution and local commitment” and that Mr Whitworth “cannot stress strongly enough that your ongoing attempt to paint our organisation as the main driver behind this project is misplaced and misleading”.

Peel claims it has a long and illustrious history in Sefton, where it has been able to “provide stable futures for local families for many decades.”

Sefton is home to a third of its workers, while the Liverpool City Region is home to the other 80%.

“You will already know that the A5036 is a severely crowded route, frequented by businesses, residents, and commuters during the week and on weekends,” the letter reads.

“It is visibly connected to major highways and serves as a major thoroughfare in the region, implying that significant effort is required to assist a large number of people in the community.

“We believe that, in addition to benefiting the Port of Liverpool, the proposed relief road would undoubtedly bring much-needed improvements to the surrounding areas and wider region, particularly to those who live adjacent to the A5036, which is becoming increasingly populated with business parks, commercial properties, and commercial retail outlets.”

The Save Rimrose Valley group, on the other hand, claims that the letter is a "insult to the intelligence of local people."