Campaign for ‘Danielle’s Law’ After Woman Left to Die in Abusive Relationship

The tragic case of 33-year-old Danielle Haggerty, who was left to die alone after a violent argument with her boyfriend, has sparked a powerful call for legal reform. Danielle’s brother, Jonathan Haggerty, is now leading a campaign for “Danielle’s Law,” aiming to make it a criminal offense to abandon someone in immediate danger without seeking help.

Heartbreaking Circumstances and Legal Gaps

Danielle Haggerty was found unconscious at her boyfriend’s flat in Tameside on March 13, 2023, after a concerned neighbor dialed 999, fearing for her safety. The police arrived to find the flat locked, with no response from inside. They forced entry and found Danielle in distress. She was resuscitated, but by then, she had suffered irreversible brain damage. Three days later, doctors made the painful decision to switch off her life support.

The South Manchester Coroner’s Court inquest into her death revealed that the incident followed a violent argument in an abusive relationship. Despite evidence suggesting that her death resulted from an act of self-harm during a moment of emotional distress, police arrested her boyfriend on suspicion of attempted murder. However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to press charges, a decision that was upheld after an appeal under the CPS’s Victims Right to Review scheme. The suspect denied any involvement in Danielle’s harm, further complicating the case.

Jonathan Haggerty, who has suffered the loss of his sister, as well as other tragedies in the family, including the deaths of his siblings, is now advocating for a law that could prevent similar situations. His petition for “Danielle’s Law” argues that introducing “duty to rescue” laws, similar to those in other countries, would ensure that anyone witnessing someone in danger would be legally obligated to intervene. The petition, which has already garnered almost 9,000 signatures, seeks to protect vulnerable individuals by making it a legal requirement for people to help others in peril.

Jonathan has shared that the support for the petition has been overwhelming, with many families who have experienced similar losses reaching out. He hopes to gather enough signatures to force a government response by June of this year. If it hits 100,000 signatures, the law will be considered for a parliamentary debate.

“It won’t bring Danielle back, and it won’t bring justice, but it could save lives,” Jonathan said. “Seconds matter in these kinds of situations, and a single phone call could save a life.” His petition aims to close the gap in current legislation that allows people to abandon someone in danger without facing legal consequences.

Angela Rayner, MP and former Labour Deputy Leader, has expressed her support for the campaign, offering her condolences to the Haggerty family and working with colleagues to explore ways to prevent similar tragedies in the future.