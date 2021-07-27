Camp and Furnace are hosting free live jazz events.

Free live jazz performances and jam sessions have been announced by Camp and Furnace.

Every Thursday, the Baltic Jazz concerts will take place, presenting an evening of live jazz, soul, and RnB.

The jazz sessions will feature live performances by a number of notable UK artists, followed by a jam session. The evenings will serve as a “workshop for musicians to share words and ideas,” according to the organizers.

As part of Tate Liverpool’s 2022 project, the Turner Prize will return to the city.

“We’re incredibly delighted to be bringing together world-class musicians and an audience in what should be a seamless blend,” Camp and Furnace director Paul Speed said of the new event. It will be a lot of fun because a number of prominent UK musicians will be performing a variety of jazz, neo-soul, and RnB.”

Two 45-minute live performances will be followed by a one-hour jam session at the weekly jazz concerts.

The evenings will begin at 8 p.m. and end at midnight, and will be held at Camp and Furnace in the Baltic Triangle. All jazz sessions are free to attend and do not require a ticket.