Cammell Laird is prepared to assist the North West in achieving ‘leveling up’ as part of the UK shipbuilding programme.

One of the country’s most well-known shipbuilders says it is ready to assist the North West ‘level up,’ as it continues to invest in its apprenticeship program and provide social benefits to the wider Wirral community in order to ensure the region’s shipbuilding future.

Cammell Laird, situated in Merseyside, claims it is in the ideal position to promote a revival in the maritime sector in the United Kingdom, as detailed in the new National Shipbuilding Strategy.

“As the UK’s best commercial shipbuilder, Cammell Laird is perfectly poised to deliver future programmes,” said David McGinley, CEO of Cammell Laird.

“We are pleased to see the formation of the National Shipbuilding Office and look forward to developing a strong relationship with Rear Admiral Cox and his team so that they understand the value that UK shipbuilders can provide in developing the National Shipbuilder Strategy Refresh (NSBSR) program, which will in turn unlock wide-ranging social benefits, employment, and apprenticeships for the periphery,” says the National Shipbuilding Office.

“Shipbuilding will also play a key role in helping the Government’s levelling-up goal by delivering substantial infrastructure projects in the North West and other parts of the UK,” says the report.

Projects of renown

Cammell Laird has recently completed some of the most complex shipbuilding projects in modern history, including the RSS Sir David Attenborough, the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, and the delivery of the Astute and Dreadnought submarines on behalf of BAE Systems.

The company is now focusing on the £200 million ‘national flagship,’ a cutting-edge yacht designed to boost British trade and investment in the UK economy, as well as a contract to deliver a surveillance vessel to protect telecommunications cables, both of which it claims it is ready to deliver right away.

“It would be a genuine honor to be trusted with such a prominent project, but we are eminently suited for the task,” David McGinley said of the national flagship.

“Over the years, we’ve proved that Cammell Laird understands what it takes to deliver boats of critical national importance.

“The cable-laying ship, in particular, has numerous synergies with the RSS Sir David Attenborough, which will assist Cammell Laird in de-risking the program.

“We are one of only a few UK shipyards that can cooperate because of our abundance of experience.”

