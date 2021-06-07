Camilla praises David Hockney’s new painting as “beautiful and uplifting.”

As she toured the Royal Academy of Arts, the Duchess of Cornwall lauded David Hockney’s lively new exhibition as “beautiful and uplifting – just what we need.”

Camilla paid a visit to the London gallery to mark the reopening of the space following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

She was shown around Hockney’s 116 works, which portray the onset of spring in Normandy and were digitally painted on an iPad and then printed onto paper.

Over last year’s lockdown, the artist worked on the collection, creating a new piece every day during the spring months.

Camilla wore an appropriately arty face mask sent to her by a member of the public, as patron of Royal Academy Friends.

The duchess said she “couldn’t wait to see” the Hockney show as she arrived, and she and her hosts spoke at length about the Bradford-born artist’s creation process, citing his influences from Van Gogh and Monet.

As she took in the scene in the Main Galleries, she said, “Oh it’s magnificent.”

Camilla was especially impressed with a photograph of cherry blossoms captioned Cheerry Blossom, with the second ‘e’ crossed out.

“Don’t we need some bright blossom?” “Says the duchess.” “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have seen these incredible photographs.”

“Glorious and really inspiring – precisely what we need,” Camilla said of the display.

As she walked away from the building in London’s Piccadilly, she paused to speak with two ladies who were enjoying a cup of coffee outside.

Camilla laughed, “Well yes, we’ve seen quite enough of that,” when one of the women mentioned that one of the photographs represented rain.

Michael Armitage’s dramatic Paradise Edict exhibition, which explores East African landscapes, politics, and society, was also seen by the duchess.

She met members of the ticketing, visitor welcoming, and security teams, all of whom played a key role in the gallery’s safe reopening following the closure.

The duchess joked that she was sick of video calls.

When Camilla was told that the Academy, which had transferred most of its business to the internet, had experienced some online fatigue, she said, "We can."