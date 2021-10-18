Cameron Norrie makes history by becoming the first British tennis player to win at Indian Wells.

Cameron Norrie defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Sunday to become the first British player to win a “fifth major.”

The 26-year-old won 3-6 6-4 6-1 in an hour and 49 minutes, rallying from a break down at 3-1 in the second set to win his second career title in his best year on the tour.

Norrie, who was rated 26th at the start of the week, is now guaranteed a top-20 spot and is the new number one in the United Kingdom.

Since Andy Murray’s success in Paris in 2016, he is the first British player to reach the final of one of the ATP’s nine elite Masters 1000 events, and he is quickly establishing himself as a strong presence on the circuit.

“My largest title means a lot to me.” I’m in such a good mood right now that I can’t even put into words how glad I am. It means the world to me and my staff. “I can’t believe it,” he remarked after the match in an on-court interview.

Norrie’s achievement comes at the end of a remarkable year. He has not only won Indian Wells and his first title, also on hardcourts, at Los Cabos, Mexico, in July, but he has also reached six finals in total, a feat only matched by world number one Novak Djokovic.

On three separate surfaces, the Briton reached four other finals – on hardcourts in San Diego, grass in Queen’s, and clay in Lyon and Estoril.

“I’ve been having a lot of fun with my tennis and being out on the court competing in huge moments,” he remarked.

“I’m just extremely happy with how I handled the situation this year, and I think I’m doing a lot better.” I’ve lost a lot of finals in the past, so it’s good to win the big one tonight.” Norrie got off to a good start, breaking Basilashvili to 15 points in the third game of the match and leading 3-1 after holding, but he struggled later in the match against the Georgian’s powerful play.

Basilashvili broke back to tie the match at 3-3, then held serve to take a 5-3 lead before holding serve to love. “The summary has come to an end.”