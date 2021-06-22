Cambridge expands its bursary program to help students who are struggling financially.

Over the next ten years, the University of Cambridge will award more than £100 million in bursaries to students facing financial difficulties.

From October this year, the bursary scheme will assist undergraduates at Cambridge with living costs, allowing them to spend less time relying on their parents.

More students will be eligible for financial aid when the eligibility threshold rises from £42,620 to £62,215.

The university anticipates that between 25% and 30% of students will be eligible for the assistance, which is presently roughly one in every five.

It comes at a time when the most elite colleges are under greater pressure to enhance access to higher education for various kinds of students, particularly those from low-income families.

This increased bursary scheme, which would not be possible without the generosity of contributors, will assist some of our students in alleviating their financial concerns.

Students from households with an assessed income of less than £25,000 will receive the entire £3,500 each year, while those at the top will receive £100.

Around 700 low-income pupils who were eligible for free school meals will be eligible for an extra £1,000 each year once the scheme is fully implemented.

Bursary availability at Cambridge has been expanded thanks to generous donations from graduates and supporters of the university.

According to university research, many students struggle to cover all of their fees because their parents are unable to contribute as much as means-tested student loans imply.

“This new improved bursary initiative, which would not be possible without the generosity of donors, will assist to reduce some of our students’ financial worries,” said Professor Stephen Toope, vice-chancellor of Cambridge University.

“With the commencement of the scheme, a much larger number of students will be eligible for assistance. This is especially true now, when the Covid-19 outbreak has taken a toll on many families’ incomes.”

The expanded bursary programme is the result of a pilot program involving 20 institutions that Trinity College designed and largely sponsored.

Students in receipt of these bursaries said. (This is a short article)