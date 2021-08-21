Calvert-Lewin can keep Rafa Benitez’s good start going against Leeds United.

Everton will be bracing themselves for the inevitable when they visit Leeds United, who are still recovering from a thrashing at Old Trafford last weekend.

With Grosvenor Sport, the Toffees are 41/20 to win their second game in a row under Rafa Benitez, while Leeds are 27/20 and a draw is 5/2.

Life under Benitez does not appear to be as horrible as it appears at first glance, judging by the warm reception he received at Goodison Park prior to a convincing victory over Southampton.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa would have taken Murderball to a whole new level this week when cleaning up the pieces after his team’s 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United rivals.

Bielsa’s side got off to a shaky start, but Benitez will be confident that they will be ready to attack first when they meet at Elland Road.

This match will be made even more special by the fact that it will be the first time Elland Road has been packed with spectators in a Premier League match since 2004.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to score at any point. -29%/20% 59/50 for under 2.5 goals

18+ | Use common sense when gambling | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change

Last season, the away team won both league games between these clubs, compared to only once in 27 top-flight meetings.

Leeds have only lost their first home top-flight fixture in one of their last 16 seasons at this level (winning ten and drawing the other five), with their last defeat coming against Sheffield Wednesday in 1996/97.

They haven’t lost both of their first two games since 1980-81, when they also lost on the opening weekend to Manchester United.

The 117th encounter between the two sides will see Leeds win 52 times, Everton 33, and a draw 31 times.

In their last eight meetings, the game has only ended three times with both teams scoring.