Callum Smith is aiming for stardom in boxing, a feat only one other Mersey boxer has achieved.

Three years ago, Callum Smith joined a select group of Mersey boxers who had won a world title.

Now, though, ‘Mundo’ wants to join the ranks of the genuinely great.

Only one Liverpool fighter has held world belts at two weights in more than a century of fistic warfare: the talented Peter Culshaw won the WBU flyweight belt with a win over Mzukisi Marali in 1998, then added another fringe belt in June 2001, the WBF’s Super Flyweight title, with a win over Ncedo Cecane.

Smith wants to be a part of the pantheon of two-weight champions like him.

Callum Smith, who won the WBA super-middleweight title by defeating George Groves in Saudi Arabia, will make his light-heavyweight debut on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Usyk.

The short-term goal is to win another global title.

Smith stated, “I believe I am good enough to be a two-weight world champion.”

“My next fight will be for the world title if I defeat Lenin Castillo. It will be up to my staff to decide if I need one or two more.

“I want to be one of the top three champions, and I’ll beat anybody it takes to get there. Dimitriy Bivol works for Matchroom, therefore that’s the simplest choice. Joe Smith is a member of Top Rank. I feel I am capable of defeating any of them.”

After eight years of compressing his six-foot-three-inch frame down to 168 pounds, the super-middleweight limit, a first-career loss to the famous Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez spurred a move to 175 pounds and the traditionally glamorous light-heavyweight class.

Smith, on the other hand, is not providing a smooth transition into the new division.

Lenin Castillo of the Dominican Republic, Saturday’s opponent, has competed for a world title before, losing to Bivol on points two years ago. That was one of only three losses in his career, and 16 of his 21 triumphs were by KO.

Callum said, “He’s a good fighter.” “He’s tall with a solid jab and a heavy-handed style.

“He was making Bivol work each round,” says the narrator.

“It’s a great battle. It’s not like I’m going to come in and beat up on a journeyman… The summary comes to a close. ”