Callum Smith apologizes for knocking out Lenin Castillo and sets his sights on the Anfield fight.

Following his knockout victory, Callum Smith apologized to Lenin Castillo for celebrating the victory before comprehending the severity of his opponent’s condition.

Castillo required medical attention after the Liverpool fighter scored a spectacular knockout in the second round of the battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Castillo was transported to the hospital after receiving oxygen in the ring in gruesome images, and Smith has claimed he wasn’t aware of the severity of his condition at the time.

“Seeing that is never pleasant, and you never want it to come to that. Boxing may be a physically demanding sport at times. After the battle, he told The Washington Newsday, “I’ve heard he’s doing fine, and my fingers are crossed for him.”

“I apologized to his camp for celebrating; I hadn’t realized the intensity of it and that he was unresponsive at the time. I apologize because I dislike it when fighters celebrate while their opponent is in a poor mood.

“I wouldn’t have enjoyed it if one of my brothers was lying there and an opponent was celebrating. At the end of the day, it’s only a sport; there’s more to life than boxing.”

Smith’s statement victory came under the tutelage of new trainer Buddy McGirt, and Smith believes his performance demonstrates that he will be a division contender.

“I’m pleased with how I performed. My main goal was to return to winning ways, which I accomplished. I wanted to exhibit a few more improvements, but I didn’t have time to do so. However, I am confident that I have improved. That is something I demonstrated at camp.

“I’m looking forward to further opportunities to demonstrate my progress. It wasn’t a happy conclusion, but on paper, it was a solid result. People had written me off following my loss and transition to a new trainer, so there had been a lot of inquiries.

“I demonstrated tonight that I can punch in this level, and I am confident that I can become a world champion in this division.”

Smith now has his sights set on a title in his new belt class, and he says fighting at Anfield has always been a goal of his.

"I've always wanted to do that. To be a global champion, I need to be the best in the world."