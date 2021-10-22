Calls to Invade Australia by Candace Owens Over 330k people have seen this video.

Candace Owens, a COVID vaccination skeptic, said in a video that the US military should invade Australia to liberate its people from “tyrannical” pandemic measures.

On her Daily Wire TV show, the conservative firebrand made the remarks in response to Australia’s coronavirus limitations imposed by the federal, state, and municipal governments.

After more than 260 days in lockdown, Melbourne, Victoria’s state capital, reopened on Friday. Sydney, Australia’s largest city, and Canberra, the country’s capital, have both emerged from lengthy lockdowns due to high vaccination rates.

Owens, who has spoken out against mandatory COVID immunization and condemned anti-virus tactics such as lockdowns in the United States, compared the limits imposed in Australia to tyranny.

Candace Owens proposes an invasion of Australia. “Make no mistake: Australia is currently a dictatorial police state. Its residents are essentially being held captive against their will. So, when are we going to deploy?” pic.twitter.com/t8zHNNVMSe Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) is a Twitter user. 21st of October, 2021 Before the Victoria lockdown was lifted, she said, “When do we deploy troops to Australia?” “When are we going to invade Australia and set an oppressed people free from a dictatorial regime? “When are we going to invest trillions of dollars in Australia to spread democracy?” she said. “Make no mistake: Australia is currently a dictatorial police state. Its residents are essentially being held captive against their will. So, when are we going to deploy?” The video of her statements had been viewed more than 330,000 times as of Friday morning, and it generated a lively Twitter conversation among others who disagreed with her perspective on the limits.

"Invade a friend? hehe, "Eric Garcia, a Democratic congressional candidate, tweeted about it. "Australia is the United States' most important ally, partner, and friend." "I assumed this must be an SNL parody since it's so dumb," one Queensland user wrote, adding, "Candace Owens is embarrassing herself." One individual wrote on Twitter: "We have 61 deaths per million people, compared to 2200+ in the United States. We're good, thank you," one person replied, while another added, "So what alternative can she offer?" An unrestrained epidemic would be too much for our healthcare system to handle!" Owens' remarks come after Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) took a similar shot at Australian authorities last week, tweeting: