Hundreds of people demanded Boris Johnson’s resignation today, following reports that a Christmas party was held at Downing Street last year.

A damaging video showing Downing Street advisor Allegra Stratton joking about the party, which purportedly took place at the height of covid restrictions, sparked outrage on social media.

The Prime Minister was approached by The Washington Newsday earlier this week about the claims, which he denied.

Mr Johnson maintained to deny a party had taken place during Prime Minister’s Questions today, but said an investigation would be started into the claims.

Ms. Stratton resigned this afternoon, saying she recognized the “anger and frustration” felt by the public.

Many Washington Newsday commentators were enraged, with many demanding for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s resignation.

Jane Keeley, for example, stated: “Get him out of here. Hopefully, a lot of people are starting to wake up and see what’s going on.” Angela Lewis expressed herself as follows: “He could not possibly have done a worse job. He has to go down in history as the country’s worst Prime Minister. He is untrustworthy; he lies about everything through his clenched teeth, and his sheep simply follow him and lie as well. None of them has completed their tasks. With them, it’s one thing after another.” According to Paul Rooney, “People died because they were afraid of being penalized if they saw their loved ones. This isn’t a media hoax; the video plainly demonstrates everything.” “The entire cabinet should resign as well,” Ron Evans stated.