Calls for Immediate Action on Council Tax Reform in Scotland

Scotland’s failure to overhaul its council tax system has been slammed as a “collective political humiliation” by a leading think tank, which argues that only an independent body can break the political deadlock on reform.

Chris Deerin, the head of the Enlighten think tank, voiced strong criticism following the Scottish Government’s latest consultation on council tax, which closes this week. The consultation, launched last year, aims to address a tax system that has not seen significant changes in over three decades.

Deerin described the situation as one of repeated failure, with previous reform attempts fizzling out and key parties failing to deliver meaningful change. He believes that the time has come for a “Smith Commission-style body” to step in and forge a cross-party agreement on the future of the tax system. The original Smith Commission, which resulted in further devolution for Scotland after the 2014 referendum, was credited with brokering compromise and cooperation between political factions.

Tax System in Need of Local Autonomy

Enlighten’s submission to the consultation argued that the current council tax system, which is largely controlled by central government, undermines the ability of local authorities to meet the diverse needs of their communities. The think tank proposed that local governments be given full control over tax bands, rates, and exemptions, allowing them to tailor systems to their unique circumstances.

Moreover, the think tank called for greater financial autonomy, suggesting that councils should not be solely reliant on block grants from the Scottish Government but should also have the ability to generate their own revenue streams.

Deerin expressed frustration with the ongoing inability of political leaders to implement real change. “How many times have we been here before?” he asked, pointing to repeated promises of reform that ultimately fail to translate into action. He warned that the continued failure to act damages public trust in the Scottish Parliament and in the political process as a whole.

As the deadline for submissions approaches, the pressure on the Scottish Government to take concrete action on council tax reform has never been higher. However, with political divisions over the issue remaining sharp, it remains to be seen whether the consultation will lead to any meaningful change or if another opportunity will be missed.