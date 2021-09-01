Calls for Biden’s impeachment over Afghanistan are shot down by Mitch McConnell.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, has put a halt to calls from his Republican colleagues for President Joe Biden to be impeached for the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, citing the Democrats’ dominance of the House of Representatives.

When asked if Biden’s behavior is impeachable during a Wednesday event in Pikeville, Kentucky, McConnell answered, “There isn’t going to be an impeachment.”

“The president will not be removed from office,” he added. There is a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate with a slim majority. That’s simply not going to work.”

McConnell’s remarks came after three Republican senators publicly called for Biden’s resignation over the rushed evacuations that ended earlier this week in Afghanistan.

Senators Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn called on the president to resign last week, and Senator Rick Scott recommended that the Cabinet use the 25th Amendment to remove Biden.

After days of mayhem at Kabul’s international airport, which culminated in last week’s attack by an Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate that killed at least 90 Afghans and 13 US service members, Biden’s support ratings have plummeted.

According to a new Pew Research Center study issued Tuesday, 42 percent of American adults think Biden did a “poor” job withdrawing troops, while 29 percent think he did a “fair” job, and 27 percent think he did a “good” or “excellent” job.

While Republican senators have refrained from advocating for impeachment, their House counterparts have.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene presented three articles of impeachment against Biden last Monday, citing the exit from Afghanistan, as well as increased immigration at the US-Mexico border and the national eviction moratorium.

On Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert took a same stand, stating, “Impeach Biden.” Kamala Harris should be impeached. Add the secretary of state to the mix.”

If the GOP regains control of both chambers of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, McConnell did not rule out the potential of impeachment against Biden.

He claims that two years into a new administration, Americans experience “usually buyer’s regret,” which might help Republicans win majority in Congress next year.

McConnell stated, “I believe the American people must select what form of government they want.” “I believe the American people did not believe they were voting for this government…. There will not be any. This is a condensed version of the information.