Call for not labeling a generation of youngsters as having mental health problems.

The mental health minister stressed that a generation of children should not be labeled as having mental health concerns as she told MPs that some families had loved the coronavirus lockdowns.

Nadine Dorries said society shouldn’t “hang the label of mental health around everyone’s neck,” and she’s aware of some regrettable language that has prompted a “kickback” from mental health trusts.

Ms Dorries also stated that demand for eating disorder services had increased by more than a fifth (22%) in the first 11 months of the epidemic, and recognized that the government is playing “catch-up” in terms of mental health provision.

She claims, however, that there is “no barrier” when she asks Treasury for money for mental health, and that the focus is on training employees so they can provide the services that are needed.

I believe we must recognize that we have a really strong, resilient generation in which we should be extremely proud.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, but it’s been especially difficult for children and people who haven’t been in school, who’ve had their routines disrupted, who’ve been separated from their friends, from their social lives, from the normal everyday that keeps children and young people happy,” Ms Dorries told the Health and Social Care Committee.

“We did witness children and young people expressing low mood, anxiety, and poor mental health, particularly early on in lockdown, and I’d like to discuss that phrase.

“Actually, those young people have been really resilient, and we’ve seen young people who stated, you know, on week one, ‘I feel scared, anxious, frightened, and fearful,’ and who, through their own strength, made it to the other side.

“So, rather than labeling a generation as having mental health issues, I believe we should recognize that we have a very strong, resilient generation that we should be incredibly proud of, who are coming through the lockdown, and some of the main problems we’ve seen when they’ve gone back to school, when they’ve come out of lockdown, it’s been. (This is a brief piece.)